Hyderabadi Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Appointed as DSP, Receives Appointment Letter from DGP

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Hyderabad and Indian cricket, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana. The appointment letter was personally handed over to Siraj by the Director General of Police (DGP) in a special ceremony.

Siraj, who has earned international acclaim for his exceptional performances on the cricket field, particularly for his match-winning spells for India, has now been recognized for his contributions to sports by the state government with this prestigious post.

Speaking at the ceremony, Siraj expressed his gratitude to the government and thanked his family, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey. He also mentioned his commitment to balancing his responsibilities in cricket and his new role as DSP, aiming to inspire young athletes across the country.

This appointment highlights the government’s initiative to honor sportspersons and encourage more young talent to pursue excellence in both sports and public service.