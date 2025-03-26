Hyderabadi Food Delivery Executive Dies in Riyadh Road Accident While Rushing to Deliver Iftar

In a tragic incident, Mohammed Maqsood Hussain, a 33-year-old food delivery executive from Jahanuma, Hyderabad, died in a road accident on March 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while delivering an Iftar food parcel.

Collision During Peak Traffic Hours

Hussain, who was working for a leading food delivery app through a sub-contracting company, met with the fatal accident while navigating the city’s busy traffic. He collided with another vehicle and fell off his motorbike, dying on the spot. His body is expected to be repatriated to India soon.

Employed Under Sub-Contracting System

Though he was associated with a well-known food delivery app, Hussain was not a direct employee, but one of many drivers working under sub-contractors. This system is common in the Gulf region, where Indian and South Asian youth are recruited under low wages and high-risk conditions, often without proper employment contracts or visa documentation.

Widespread Issues in the Delivery Sector

According to Abdul Jabbar, a Hyderabad-based social worker in Riyadh, many such delivery workers face exploitative conditions but cannot return home easily due to contractual obligations.

“It’s not easy to abandon the work and return home either,” said Jabbar, noting that several Hyderabadi riders remain stranded in similar circumstances across the Kingdom.

He added that the sub-contracting model has led to many workers being employed without verified job offers, increasing their vulnerability.

A Grim Reminder

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the hazardous nature of delivery jobs abroad, especially during the Ramzan season, when delivery demand surges. Hussain’s death has left his family and the community in mourning, as efforts are underway to bring his body home for the last rites.

