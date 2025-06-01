Hyderabadi Woman Cheated, Abandoned Twice by Pakistani Husband in Gulf—Returns Pregnant and Alone

A 22-year-old Hyderabadi woman from Domalguda has returned home after being stranded in the Gulf, following alleged deception by her Pakistani husband. The woman, who had lost her parents, had travelled to Abu Dhabi on a visit visa and was working in a supermarket when she met the 30-year-old Pakistani national.

He allegedly promised her a regular visa and marriage, eventually solemnizing the marriage in an Abu Dhabi court. Months later, after she became pregnant, he sent her to Hyderabad, promising to bring her back on a proper visa. However, he cut off all communication afterward.

Blocked and Abandoned

Upon returning to Hyderabad, the woman found her husband’s phone switched off. She claims he not only blocked her number but also restricted incoming calls from Indian numbers. Despite her repeated attempts, she was unable to contact him.

Eventually, she managed to reach him briefly, and he asked her to travel to Qatar. Trusting his word, she reached Doha, only to find he had once again disappeared, cutting off all communication.

Struggle in Qatar with Expiring Visa and Advanced Pregnancy

With only a 48-hour visa and her pregnancy nearing the 36th week, the woman panicked. She appealed for help in Doha, attempting to travel to the UAE again to locate her husband. However, with mounting health concerns, strict visa rules for newborns, and no contact details for the husband, she faced immense distress.

Indian Embassy Steps In

Realizing the seriousness of her situation, she reached out to the Indian Embassy in Qatar. With their assistance, she was able to safely return to Hyderabad on Friday, putting an end to her ordeal abroad.

Authorities are expected to look into the legal aspects of the alleged abandonment and deception.