Hyderabad–Jodhpur Daily Express Train to Begin Service from July 20

Hyderabad: A new daily express train service between Hyderabad and Jodhpur will be launched starting July 20, announced the South Central Railway (SCR). The inaugural service will be flagged off on July 19 from Kacheguda Railway Station

Inaugural Train to Be Flagged Off on July 19

The inaugural one-way special train (Train No. 07615) from Kacheguda to Bhagat Ki Kothi will be flagged off by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy at 5:30 p.m. on July 19. It will arrive at Bhagat Ki Kothi at 11:30 a.m. on July 21.

Daily Service Begins July 20 from Hyderabad

The regular daily service of the new express train will begin on July 20. The schedule is as follows:

Train No. 17605 (Kacheguda – Bhagat Ki Kothi) Departure: 11:50 p.m. (from Kacheguda) Arrival: 8:00 p.m. (at Bhagat Ki Kothi) on July 22



Return Journey from Jodhpur to Hyderabad

The return train will begin operations from July 22:

Train No. 17606 (Bhagat Ki Kothi – Kacheguda) Departure: 10:30 p.m. (from Bhagat Ki Kothi) Arrival: 3:40 p.m. (at Kacheguda) on July 24



Fulfills Long-Pending Demand of Rajasthani Community

The introduction of this train fulfills a long-standing demand of the Rajasthani community residing in Hyderabad. It will provide a fast, comfortable, and secure travel option between Telangana and Rajasthan, passing through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Convenient Travel Across Multiple States

The train will offer easy connectivity to key cities, including:

Telangana: Hyderabad (Kacheguda)

Hyderabad (Kacheguda) Maharashtra: Nanded, Washim

Nanded, Washim Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain, Ratlam

Ujjain, Ratlam Rajasthan: Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Pali Marwar, Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur)

Boost to Trade, Tourism, and Pilgrimage

The new train service will benefit both reserved and unreserved passengers, including:

Businessmen

Students

Employees

Tourists and pilgrims

It will also promote tourism, facilitate special tour plans, and boost trade and commerce between central and western India.