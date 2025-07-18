Hyderabad–Jodhpur Daily Express Train to Begin Service from July 20
A new daily express train service between Hyderabad and Jodhpur will be launched starting July 20, announced the South Central Railway (SCR).
Hyderabad: A new daily express train service between Hyderabad and Jodhpur will be launched starting July 20, announced the South Central Railway (SCR). The inaugural service will be flagged off on July 19 from Kacheguda Railway Station
Inaugural Train to Be Flagged Off on July 19
The inaugural one-way special train (Train No. 07615) from Kacheguda to Bhagat Ki Kothi will be flagged off by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy at 5:30 p.m. on July 19. It will arrive at Bhagat Ki Kothi at 11:30 a.m. on July 21.
Also Read: CISF gears up for terror threats with Army-led combat training after Operation Sindoor
Daily Service Begins July 20 from Hyderabad
The regular daily service of the new express train will begin on July 20. The schedule is as follows:
- Train No. 17605 (Kacheguda – Bhagat Ki Kothi)
- Departure: 11:50 p.m. (from Kacheguda)
- Arrival: 8:00 p.m. (at Bhagat Ki Kothi) on July 22
Return Journey from Jodhpur to Hyderabad
The return train will begin operations from July 22:
- Train No. 17606 (Bhagat Ki Kothi – Kacheguda)
- Departure: 10:30 p.m. (from Bhagat Ki Kothi)
- Arrival: 3:40 p.m. (at Kacheguda) on July 24
Fulfills Long-Pending Demand of Rajasthani Community
The introduction of this train fulfills a long-standing demand of the Rajasthani community residing in Hyderabad. It will provide a fast, comfortable, and secure travel option between Telangana and Rajasthan, passing through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Convenient Travel Across Multiple States
The train will offer easy connectivity to key cities, including:
- Telangana: Hyderabad (Kacheguda)
- Maharashtra: Nanded, Washim
- Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain, Ratlam
- Rajasthan: Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Pali Marwar, Bhagat Ki Kothi (Jodhpur)
Boost to Trade, Tourism, and Pilgrimage
The new train service will benefit both reserved and unreserved passengers, including:
- Businessmen
- Students
- Employees
- Tourists and pilgrims
It will also promote tourism, facilitate special tour plans, and boost trade and commerce between central and western India.