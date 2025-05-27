Hyderabad’s 24th Haj Batch Flagged Off with Prayers and Pride

Hyderabad: In a spiritually significant moment, the 24th batch of 295 Haj pilgrims was ceremoniously flagged off on Monday from the Hyderabad Embarkation Point at Haj House, Nampally. The farewell was graced by Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, who offered heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually enriching journey.

Assembly Speaker Urges Pilgrims to Seek Spiritual Transformation

Speaking at the event, G Prasad Kumar emphasized the spiritual importance of the Haj pilgrimage and its transformative potential. “When you sincerely ask forgiveness from Allah, He will forgive you,” he said. He urged the pilgrims to embrace positive changes in their lives and return with renewed faith and purpose.

Pilgrims Fortunate to Perform Haj Akbar This Year

Chairman of the State Haj Committee, Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha, called this year’s pilgrimage especially blessed as the pilgrims will be partaking in Haj Akbar, a rare and spiritually significant event that occurs when the Day of Arafat coincides with Friday. He also advised pilgrims and State Haj inspectors to take special care of elderly pilgrims and seek their blessings.

State Haj Committee Ensures Smooth Travel Experience

Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer of the State Haj Committee, extended a warm welcome to the pilgrims and reassured them of complete logistical and on-ground support throughout their journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. The event was filled with devotion, unity, and hope, as families and officials gathered to send off the pilgrims with prayers and love.

A Spiritually Rich Beginning for Telangana’s Haj Pilgrims

The flag-off ceremony reflected the deep spiritual connection and communal harmony of the Haj journey. With dedicated arrangements and heartfelt blessings, the Hyderabad Haj pilgrims begin their sacred pilgrimage with confidence and faith.