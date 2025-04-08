Hyderabad’s 7-Foot Bus Conductor Battles Work Challenges Due to Height

Hyderabad: Amin Ahmed Ansari, a 7-foot-tall bus conductor working at the Mehdipatnam bus depot in Hyderabad, has been facing serious difficulties on duty due to his exceptional height.

As the average TSRTC bus has a roof height of just 6.4 feet, Ahmed is forced to perform his duties with a bent head, leading to chronic neck and back pain.

Daily Struggles on the Job

Ahmed, a resident of Shaheen Nagar in Chandrayangutta, works long hours — averaging 10 hours a day across five trips — often in cramped conditions that take a toll on his health. Despite being passionate about his job, the physical strain caused by his height has made his role increasingly difficult.

Background and Appointment

Ahmed lost his father, a Head Constable at the Kacheguda bus depot, in 2021 due to illness. Following his father’s death, Ahmed was appointed as a bus conductor on compassionate grounds, having completed his intermediate education.

Public Support and Government Response

Several passengers who observed Ahmed’s physical discomfort during bus rides appealed to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials, urging them to consider assigning him a more suitable position.

The issue soon reached Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, prompting swift action from Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who directed TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar to provide a role better aligned with Ahmed’s physical needs.

What’s Next for Ahmed?

The Telangana government is now working to find a more comfortable and sustainable job within TSRTC for Ahmed, ensuring he can continue his service without risking his health.