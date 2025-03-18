No Shade, No Seats! Hyderabad’s Bus Shelters in Dire Need of Repairs

Hyderabad: With the rising summer heat, the deteriorating condition of bus shelters across Hyderabad has become a major concern for thousands of daily commuters relying on public transport.

At several locations, bus shelters are either broken or lack essential infrastructure such as roofs, seating, and proper shade. Due to poor maintenance, metal structures are rusting, plastic sheets are torn, and some shelters have become completely unusable.

Commuters are being forced to stand under the blazing sun while waiting for buses, making their daily travel uncomfortable and hazardous. Many people prefer to stand under trees or nearby buildings instead of using the damaged shelters.

Several bus stops have incomplete or damaged roofs, offering little to no protection from the scorching heat, particularly during midday hours. Many shelters are also littered with garbage, adding to the discomfort.

Despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to take appropriate action. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) are responsible for maintaining bus shelters, but the issue persists.

Although funds are allocated for new bus shelters and repairs, little progress is visible on the ground, drawing sharp criticism from citizens. Commuters have urged authorities to take immediate action and repair and maintain the bus shelters to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience.