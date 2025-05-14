Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri Turns into a Bazaar: Traffic Jams and Encroachments Plague Residential Zone

Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad: Residents of Kodandaram Nagar Colony in the Gaddiannaram Division are expressing serious concerns over worsening traffic congestion caused by unregulated commercial activities in a designated residential zone. The colony, initially developed with 25-foot-wide roads to serve limited residential needs, now resembles a busy textile market like Sultan Bazaar.

Rising Traffic and Encroachments

The situation has escalated with textile showrooms like “Reddy Brothers” and others occupying public space, encroaching on footpaths and roads. These businesses, operating without proper permissions or parking facilities, have significantly disrupted the smooth flow of traffic. Local residents report that vehicles are routinely parked on the narrow lanes, further reducing road space and causing daily traffic jams.

Negligence from Authorities

Despite repeated complaints to traffic police and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) officials, residents allege that no meaningful action has been taken. Authorities reportedly ignore the issue under the assumption that it’s a residential zone, allowing illegal commercial expansion to go unchecked.

Concerns Over Safety and Nuisance

Residents also claim that some employees of local tailoring shops, many of whom are migrants from Bihar and Chhattisgarh, have been behaving inappropriately during nighttime hours, causing discomfort to women in the neighborhood.

Lack of Infrastructure and Regulation

The textile shops, particularly those along Reddy Brothers Lane, lack any formal footpath or parking area. GHMC officials argue that since there are no designated footpaths, there is no scope for removing encroachments. They state that the responsibility for regulating vehicle parking lies with traffic police.

Residents Demand Immediate Action

Frustrated by the inaction, residents are urging the GHMC and Hyderabad traffic police to take strict measures against illegal commercial establishments and encroachments. They demand the restoration of public space for pedestrian and vehicular movement and insist on enforcing urban planning norms to prevent further chaos.