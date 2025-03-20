Hyderabad’s Convention Center Ravaged by Massive Fire: Local Residents in Panic!

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a convention center located near Tondapally in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, causing extensive damage worth ₹6 crore.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning, quickly spreading throughout the entire hall. Thick smoke was visible from the surrounding area, alarming local residents who immediately alerted the fire brigade.

Details of the Fire Incident

Fire brigade officials rushed to the scene and battled the flames for several hours before finally gaining control of the situation. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries, with no one being burned or trapped in the blaze.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The owner of the convention hall confirmed that despite the severe damage, all individuals in the building were safely evacuated. Initial estimates suggest a loss of approximately ₹6 crore due to the fire.

Possible Cause of the Fire

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have been the cause of the fire, though authorities have assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the exact origin of the blaze. The fire has raised concerns about fire safety protocols, especially in commercial spaces like convention centers.

Also Read: Traffic Offenses in Hyderabad? Fines Have Been Raised – Up to ₹25,000 for Major Violations!

Impact on the Community and Local Businesses

This fire has not only caused significant financial damage but also affected local businesses and residents who were near the site of the incident. The rapid response of the fire brigade, however, prevented further damage and ensured that the fire did not spread to nearby buildings.

Authorities’ Response and Investigation

Local authorities have begun a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. They are also expected to review the fire safety measures at similar venues across the city to prevent such incidents in the future. While the property damage is substantial, the quick actions of the fire brigade and the absence of casualties have been a relief to the community.