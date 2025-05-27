Hyderabad’s Dance Community Mourns: Sagar’s Tragic Death Sends Shockwaves

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Miyapur as a 17-year-old dance master, Sagar, ended his life in a dance studio on Monday night.

Sagar’s Struggles and Tragic End

Sagar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been visibly upset for the past week. He was working at Deloitte Dance Studio in Miyapur and residing in a room within the studio. According to sources, he was struggling emotionally due to a love failure, which he had shared with the studio owner, Paramesh.

Police Investigation Underway

On Monday night, Paramesh discovered Sagar hanging from the ceiling fan in his room and immediately alerted the authorities. The Miyapur police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. The body was later shifted to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rising Concerns Over Mental Health

This incident highlights the importance of mental health awareness, especially among young individuals facing emotional distress. Authorities urge people to seek help and support during difficult times.