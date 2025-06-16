Hyderabad’s First Multi-Level Car Parking at KBR Park Enters Trial Phase

Hyderabad: Early morning visitors to Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park got a sneak peek of Hyderabad’s first multi-level rotary car parking system, now under trial at Entry Gate 1. This new initiative by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aims to provide an organized and high-tech solution to the city’s long-standing parking woes along the busy KBR Park stretch.

Free Trial for Morning Walkers

On Sunday, joggers and walkers were allowed to park their vehicles for free as part of a soft trial. Regular visitor Vijay Kumar shared, “This was a pleasant surprise. It’s better than double parking or leaving the car halfway on the road.”

Capacity and Operating Hours

Total Area: 405 square metres

405 square metres Car Capacity: 72 cars across 6 rotary stacks

72 cars across 6 rotary stacks Bike Parking: Available on the ground level

Available on the ground level Timings: Morning: 5:00 AM – 11:00 AM Evening: 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM



Each rotary stack accommodates 12 cars. Users simply drive up, apply the handbrake, and exit the vehicle as safety mechanisms take over the automated stacking process.

Upcoming Features

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Points

Mobile App for parking slot booking and payments

for parking slot booking and payments Mini-Mart & Coffee Kiosk coming soon

Public and Cyclist Reactions

Many welcomed the initiative, stating they would rather pay a small fee than risk a ₹500 traffic challan. Cyclists, who have long complained about vehicles encroaching on cycling lanes, are hopeful this will free up dedicated cycling paths along KBR Park.

“If this system is properly enforced, it’ll finally give us cyclists the space we need,” said Varun Das, a member of a local cycling group.

Next Steps

GHMC plans to finalize a rate card after the trial phase and integrate this facility into a citywide smart parking system. The success of this trial could pave the way for more tech-enabled parking solutions across Hyderabad.