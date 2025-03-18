Hyderabad’s Future City: A Game-Changer for Growth & Development!

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Future City is set to become a key pillar of the State’s economy, fostering industrial development and employment generation, according to Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Sridhar Babu emphasized that Hyderabad would be transformed into a well-planned city, similar to Chandigarh.

Future City: A Mega Development Project

Highlighting the rapid urbanization around Shamshabad Airport and the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the Minister stated that the government has conceptualized the Future City to ensure world-class infrastructure and sustainable growth.

The Future City will span 770 square kilometers , covering 56 revenue villages across seven mandals in Rangareddy district .

A dedicated governing body, the Future City Development Authority, has been formed to oversee systematic planning and implementation.

, the , has been formed to oversee and implementation. The Future City aims to evolve into a global-standard metropolis, on par with Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad.

Sridhar Babu reiterated that the State government is committed to building a modern, industrially vibrant, and economically sustainable city that will drive Telangana’s long-term growth.