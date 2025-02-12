Hyderabad’s Historic Char Kaman to Shine with Vibrant Illumination

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s iconic Char Kaman, located near the famous Charminar, is set to be illuminated, enhancing its historical beauty and making it even more vibrant for locals and tourists alike.

The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is planning to illuminate the four arches of Char Kaman, giving them a stunning new look similar to other heritage monuments and tourist attractions across the state.

Char Kaman Illumination Project Details

The lighting project, estimated to cost Rs 8.19 crore, is expected to begin soon and be completed by the end of the Ramzan month. This initiative will highlight the Char Kaman’s architectural beauty, including the four arches: Machli Kaman to the north, Charminar Kaman to the south, Kaman-e-Sehar-Batil to the west, and the Kali Kaman to the east.

The project will also encompass iconic areas like Nayapul to Charminar stretch and Laad Bazaar, known for their historical significance and bustling atmosphere. The lighting will enhance the visual appeal of these places at night, providing a captivating experience for visitors.

NTPC’s Contribution Under CSR

This illumination project is part of the Swachh Iconic Places initiative under the Centre, with NTPC contributing through corporate social responsibility (CSR). The use of architectural lighting will not only illuminate these heritage monuments but also highlight their intricate details, symbolic significance, and cultural importance, creating an unforgettable experience for those visiting the area.

History of Char Kaman and Its Significance

The Char Kaman, built around a year after the Charminar, is a collection of four majestic arches standing 75 meters tall. Constructed during the reign of Sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, these arches are strategically placed around the Gulzar Houz and served as gateways to royal structures in the vicinity. Each arch has its unique history and name:

Machli Kaman (North): Named for a large bamboo fish suspended on it every lunar year, resembling a miniature airplane.

(North): Named for a large bamboo fish suspended on it every lunar year, resembling a miniature airplane. Kali Kaman (East): Named after a royal named Shambhoo Pershad , who once resided there.

(East): Named after a royal named , who once resided there. Kaman Sher-e-Batil (West): One of the key arches serving as a royal gateway.

(West): One of the key arches serving as a royal gateway. Charminar Kaman (South): Located near the iconic Charminar with its four minarets.

Conclusion

With the planned illumination of Char Kaman, Hyderabad will add yet another stunning visual attraction to its list of historical landmarks. The project will not only enhance the aesthetic value of the area but will also boost tourism, allowing visitors to experience the rich heritage of the city in a whole new light.