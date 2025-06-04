Hyderabad’s Lakes Set for a Makeover: First Phase Targets 6 Key Water Bodies

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has directed officials to accelerate the ongoing lake development works across Hyderabad, especially with the onset of the monsoon season.

Six Lakes to be Ready in First Phase

The commissioner emphasized that the first phase of six lakes should be made accessible without delay. He underlined the importance of ensuring that these lakes are filled with clean and fresh water during the rainy season, benefiting both residents and the ecosystem.

Site Inspections at Bathukamma Kunta and Bhamruknuddowla Lakes

On Tuesday, Commissioner Ranganath visited Bathukamma Kunta and Bhamruknuddowla lakes to review the progress of ongoing works. On Wednesday, he inspected Thammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu to assess the implementation of developmental measures.

Thammidikunta to Expand Water-Holding Capacity

Thammidikunta, currently spread across 14 acres, is being expanded to hold water over 26 acres, with an additional 4 acres being developed for eco-friendly initiatives. The commissioner instructed that the lake bund must be reinforced and recommended building a concrete wall on the outer side of the bund, particularly due to nearby low-lying areas and residential constructions.

Sunnam Cheruvu to Be Restored to Full Capacity

Commissioner Ranganath also visited Sunnam Cheruvu, which originally spanned 32.20 acres but currently retains water in just 14.18 acres. He stressed the need to restore the lake to its full capacity and to deepen the lakebed to improve storage.

Sewage Removal and Odour Control Underway

In a major clean-up effort, HYDRAA has already begun removing sewage and foul-smelling silt from the lakes. Steps are being taken to ensure that the lakes are able to retain clean water during the monsoon, helping to reduce urban flooding and enhance environmental sustainability.