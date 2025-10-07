Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Machli Kaman Damaged as Heavy Rain Hits Old City

This incident highlights the worsening condition of Hyderabad’s historic monuments. Without prompt restoration and conservation efforts, the city risks losing invaluable parts of its rich architectural heritage.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir7 October 2025 - 18:57
Hyderabad’s Machli Kaman Damaged as Heavy Rain Hits Old City
Hyderabad’s Machli Kaman Damaged as Heavy Rain Hits Old City

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Old City late last night. A section of the historic Machli Kaman near Charminar collapsed due to heavy rains. One person sustained minor injuries, but fortunately, no serious casualties were reported. A video showing the collapse quickly went viral on social media, raising concerns among heritage lovers and residents.

The city experienced intense rain and strong winds throughout the night, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Charminar, Shah Ali Banda, and Khilwat. Many old buildings developed cracks, revealing the fragile state of Hyderabad’s centuries-old heritage. The Machli Kaman, one of the four iconic arches built during the Qutb Shahi era, couldn’t withstand the relentless downpour and partially fell apart.

Also Read: Jubilee Hills By-Election: Polling Set for November 11, Election Schedule Released

Upon hearing the news, AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali rushed to the site to assess the damage. He instructed municipal authorities to quickly secure the area, clear the debris, and ensure public safety. Teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also arrived and advised residents to stay away from old and weakened buildings as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, light rain continues in several parts of Hyderabad. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate showers over the next 24 hours. Heavy waterlogging severely disrupted traffic movement in low-lying areas, causing major inconvenience for commuters.

This incident highlights the worsening condition of Hyderabad’s historic monuments. Without prompt restoration and conservation efforts, the city risks losing invaluable parts of its rich architectural heritage.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir7 October 2025 - 18:57
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button