Hyderabad’s Machli Kaman Damaged as Heavy Rain Hits Old City

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad’s Old City late last night. A section of the historic Machli Kaman near Charminar collapsed due to heavy rains. One person sustained minor injuries, but fortunately, no serious casualties were reported. A video showing the collapse quickly went viral on social media, raising concerns among heritage lovers and residents.

The city experienced intense rain and strong winds throughout the night, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Charminar, Shah Ali Banda, and Khilwat. Many old buildings developed cracks, revealing the fragile state of Hyderabad’s centuries-old heritage. The Machli Kaman, one of the four iconic arches built during the Qutb Shahi era, couldn’t withstand the relentless downpour and partially fell apart.

Upon hearing the news, AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali rushed to the site to assess the damage. He instructed municipal authorities to quickly secure the area, clear the debris, and ensure public safety. Teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also arrived and advised residents to stay away from old and weakened buildings as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, light rain continues in several parts of Hyderabad. The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate showers over the next 24 hours. Heavy waterlogging severely disrupted traffic movement in low-lying areas, causing major inconvenience for commuters.

This incident highlights the worsening condition of Hyderabad’s historic monuments. Without prompt restoration and conservation efforts, the city risks losing invaluable parts of its rich architectural heritage.