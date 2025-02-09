Hyderabad’s Mir Alam Tank Set to Get a Majestic 2.4 Km Cable Bridge Soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to develop the Mir Alam Tank area into a prominent and attractive destination, particularly by focusing on the children’s recreational needs. During a high-level meeting to review ongoing projects within Greater Hyderabad, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to enhance the surroundings of the Mir Alam Tank bridge and make it a landmark for the city.

Mir Alam Tank Bridge Project: A Vision for a Major Landmark

The proposed 2.4-kilometer-long bridge over Mir Alam Tank has been a subject of significant discussion, with three potential designs presented by the officials. CM Revanth Reddy urged the authorities to complete the Detailed Project Report (DPR) within the next 90 days and ensure the construction of the bridge is completed within 30 months.

In line with the vision of transforming the bridge area into a major landmark, CM Revanth Reddy suggested that the surroundings of the bridge be developed with special attention to creating an attractive and family-friendly environment. The goal is to make the area a point of interest for both local residents and visitors alike, with facilities for children and families.

Reviewing Flyover Projects and Road Expansions

In addition to the bridge, the Chief Minister also directed authorities to conduct an in-depth study of the proposed flyovers in Greater Hyderabad. He emphasized speeding up the ongoing road expansion projects to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the city.

The CM instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive report and review the progress of these projects in the next two days, ensuring that the implementation remains on track.

Key Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by key officials, including CM’s Advisor Vemnarender Reddy, Government Advisor Srinivasa Raju, Principal Secretary MAUD Dan Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi, and Joint Managing Director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited, Gautami, along with other senior officials.

The projects discussed are part of ongoing efforts to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city, focusing on modern infrastructure, improved connectivity, and enhanced public spaces for residents and tourists alike.

This initiative is expected to give a major boost to the city’s development, making it more accessible, sustainable, and visually appealing.