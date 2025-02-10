Hyderabad’s Mirchowk Police Arrest Two for Theft, Recover Stolen Items and Cash

Hyderabad: In a swift action by the Mirchowk Police, two accused individuals were arrested for stealing an iron locker from a residence in Kali Khabar, Hyderabad, with the stolen property valued at Rs. 2.6 lakh being recovered. The incident occurred on the night of February 4, 2025, and after thorough investigation, the culprits were apprehended on February 9, 2025.

Details of the Incident

According to the complaint filed by Sri Mohd Imran, the incident took place at around 4:30 AM on February 4. Imran reported that he received alarming news about an iron locker missing from his room. Upon rushing back to his house, he discovered that a gold necklace, two rings, a pair of earrings, Rs. 2,00,000 in cash, five passports, three RC books for two-wheeler vehicles, and a Rado watch had been stolen.

Imran checked the CCTV footage, which revealed two unidentified men near his house at the time of the incident. One of the suspects had entered his house by opening the main door latch and, after a few minutes, exited with the iron locker.

Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Goods

The Mirchowk Police swiftly acted on the case, leading to the arrest of the two accused individuals, identified as Mohammad Noor Hassan and Himayath Hussain Ansari, on February 9, 2025, at 8:00 PM near Noor Café in Komatwadi, Dabeerpura.

The police seized a TVS Esports vehicle (No. TS04EF4814), a Redmi phone, and Rs. 1,60,000 in cash from A-1 (Mohammad Noor Hassan). Additionally, from A-2 (Himayath Hussain Ansari), police recovered a gold finger ring, a black beats gold necklace, a pair of silver anklets, and Rs. 15,000 in cash.

The stolen locker containing the valuable items was successfully recovered by the police, much to the relief of the complainant.

Appreciation for Police Team

The swift and efficient investigation was appreciated by senior officers, including Smt. Sneha Mehra, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad, and Sri. Md Majeed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone. They acknowledged the exemplary efforts of R. Ravinder, SHO Mirchowk, N. Dilip Kumar, DI Mirchowk, and SI P. Arunoday (I.O), as well as the Mirchowk police team, which worked tirelessly to bring the culprits to justice and recover the stolen property.

The arrest of these criminals has been lauded as a significant achievement in keeping the streets of Hyderabad safer and reaffirming the commitment of the police in resolving criminal cases efficiently.

The successful recovery of the stolen goods and the prompt arrest of the accused serve as a reminder of the dedication of the Hyderabad police force in tackling crime. The case highlights the importance of CCTV surveillance and vigilant policing in resolving such crimes and restoring justice to victims.