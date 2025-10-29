Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo Marks Vigilance Week with Integrity Pledge to Foster Ethical Governance

Nehru Zoological Park organized a mega plantation drive and an Integrity Pledge Ceremony at the zoo on Wednesday.

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week (October 27 to November 2, 2025), the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Office, Hyderabad City, in association with the Nehru Zoological Park, organized a mega plantation drive and an Integrity Pledge Ceremony at the zoo on Wednesday. The event aimed to reaffirm the collective commitment of public servants towards integrity, transparency, and accountability in governance.

Smt. J. Vasantha, IFS, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, and Sri S. Srinivas Rao, DSP, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement, Hyderabad, inaugurated the programme by planting saplings of Maredu, Jamun, Neem, Moduga, and several other native species within the zoo premises.

Addressing the gathering, officials emphasized the importance of maintaining ethical values in public service and encouraged employees to uphold honesty and fairness in their professional responsibilities. The plantation programme symbolized the shared responsibility of protecting both moral and environmental integrity.

A number of senior officers and staff members from both departments participated in the ceremony and took the integrity pledge.

Those present at the event included Sri M. Barnoba, Deputy Curator, Dr. M.A. Hakeem, Deputy Director (Veterinary), Smt. Nazia Tabassum, Assistant Curator-I, Sri B. Laxman, Assistant Curator-III, and officials from the Vigilance Department — Sri K.L.N. Rao, Assistant Geologist; Sri Suresh, STO; Sri K. Ganesh, Inspector; and Sri Ramu Goud, Sub-Inspector.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to ethical conduct and environmental stewardship, marking the spirit of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025.

