Hyderabad’s Old City to Get New Flyovers and Bridge for Better Traffic Flow

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Old City is on the verge of a major transformation in its transportation network, thanks to the upcoming completion of several new flyovers and a Road Under Bridge (RuB) designed to ease traffic congestion.

These infrastructure projects are expected to significantly improve travel time, reduce bottlenecks, and enhance connectivity for both residents and commuters in the area. Let’s explore the details of these crucial developments.

Key Flyover Projects to Improve Traffic Flow

One of the most anticipated projects in the Old City is the Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park flyover, a bi-directional six-lane structure that will stretch 4.04 km. This flyover is set to become the second-longest in Hyderabad and will play a vital role in easing traffic at five major junctions along its route: Aramghar, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul Uloom, Shivrampally, and Hassannagar.

By streamlining traffic flow and reducing congestion at these busy intersections, the Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park flyover will provide much-needed relief to commuters traveling between Aramghar and the iconic Nehru Zoological Park, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The second significant flyover project is the Nalgonda Crossroads to Santoshnagar flyover, which spans 3.38 km and will feature four lanes in both directions. This flyover will connect Nalgonda Crossroads to Santoshnagar, passing through the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda.

It includes ramps leading to the Yadagiri Theatre in Santoshnagar and another ramp toward Champapet. Upon completion, this flyover will help alleviate congestion at critical junctions such as IS Sadan, Saidabad, and Chanchalguda, improving access to both residential and commercial areas. The new flyover will greatly reduce delays and improve traffic conditions in one of the busiest parts of the Old City.

Malakpet Road Under Bridge (RuB) to Ease Congestion

In addition to the flyovers, a new Road Under Bridge (RuB) at Malakpet is under construction to further ease traffic in the Old City. The new Malakpet RuB will be located next to the existing RuB, measuring 37 meters in length and 11 meters in width.

This structure will include approach roads to create a seamless connection between Nalgonda Crossroads and Kanchanbagh Road. The project is expected to resolve decades-old traffic challenges, especially for commuters traveling from Dilsukhnagar to Koti, two key areas in the city. The new RuB will alleviate bottlenecks at the Malakpet and Kanchanbagh intersections, improving travel efficiency for daily commuters.

Enhancing Connectivity to Key Institutions

These infrastructural developments are not just about easing traffic—they will also enhance connectivity to several important institutions in Hyderabad.

Improved access will benefit locations such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which are critical to the city’s defense and aerospace sectors.

These institutions employ thousands of professionals who will enjoy better access to their workplaces, fostering growth and development in these industries.

The Impact on Hyderabad’s Old City

Once fully operational, these flyovers and the Malakpet Road Under Bridge will mark a new era for transportation in the Old City of Hyderabad. By reducing traffic congestion, enhancing connectivity, and improving travel times, these projects will benefit thousands of commuters daily. The improved infrastructure will make travel smoother and more efficient, allowing both local residents and visitors to navigate the city with ease.

Moreover, these initiatives align with the city’s broader goal of modernizing its infrastructure to keep pace with growing urbanization. As Hyderabad continues to expand, these projects are crucial in supporting the city’s transportation needs, making it a more accessible and livable place for everyone.

Conclusion

The completion of the Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park flyover, the Nalgonda Crossroads to Santoshnagar flyover, and the Malakpet Road Under Bridge will transform traffic flow in Hyderabad’s Old City, bringing much-needed relief to long-suffering commuters. These projects will not only reduce congestion at key junctions but also enhance access to vital commercial and residential hubs, making Hyderabad’s Old City more connected than ever before. As these developments near completion, the residents and businesses of Hyderabad can look forward to a future with smoother traffic and improved connectivity, ushering in a new chapter for one of the city’s busiest areas.