Hyderabad’s Pride: Osmania University Marks 108 Years of Academic Excellence

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) marked a significant milestone in its rich history by celebrating its 108th Foundation Day with a grand celebration at the historic Tagore Auditorium on its campus. The event was filled with a series of vibrant festivities, paying tribute to the visionaries who founded the esteemed institution in 1918.

Prof. Kumar Molugaram Honors OU’s Founding Visionaries

During the celebration, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram expressed his deep gratitude towards the founding visionaries who played a pivotal role in establishing the university. Reflecting on the institution’s legacy, Prof. Molugaram stated, “Osmania University stands as a living monument to the transformative power of education and the foresight of public vision.”

The Vice Chancellor further highlighted the university’s continuous efforts to uphold its commitment to excellence in education and contribute to the advancement of society.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Stresses on Education and Civic Responsibility

Hyderabad’s Police Commissioner CV Anand, in his address, emphasized the critical role academia plays in fostering civic responsibility, ethical citizenship, and enhancing safety awareness among youth. His remarks highlighted the integral relationship between education and community well-being, especially in shaping the future of young citizens.

Mir Najaf Ali Khan Reflects on Nizam’s Legacy

Adding a historical touch to the celebrations, Mir Najaf Ali Khan, the grandson of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, spoke about the enduring legacy of his grandfather and the profound impact his vision had on the development of Osmania University. Mir Najaf Ali Khan emphasized how the institution continues to uphold the ideals of its founder, promoting intellectual growth and public service.

A Day of Unity and Celebration

The 108th Foundation Day of Osmania University was a reflection of the institution’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence and its profound impact on the educational landscape of the region. The event witnessed participation from esteemed guests, faculty members, students, and alumni, all coming together to celebrate the rich history and legacy of Osmania University.

As one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in India, Osmania University continues to serve as a beacon of knowledge and innovation, shaping the minds of future generations.