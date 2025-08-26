Hyderabad’s Ravi Krishna Wins First LVS Academy Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2025

Hyderabad: The first-ever LVS Academy Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2025, organized by LVS Chess Academy Director LV Sivakumar, concluded successfully at the academy premises on Puppalaguda Road No. 2, Manikonda.

Hyderabad’s Ravi Krishna G., the third seed, emerged as the champion, scoring 5.5 points at the end of six rounds. He was tied with Pranay Akula (5.5 points), but clinched the title on a better tiebreak. Pranay Akula and Surya Akhil Lellapalli secured second and third places respectively.

Special Prizes:

Best Veteran: Rajagopal

Rajagopal Best Woman Player: Durga Kartika Lellapalli

Age-Group Winners:

Boys U9: Jithin Yalavarthi Aveesh Ram Aditya Veeramalla Avnesh

Girls U9: Varshini Kamboji Louka Ashish Aishwarya Ekula Jashuka Tanuja



Boys U11: Tanish Ekula Siddhartha Karthik Sreekar Advaith Sri Ram Ashish Reddy Maanvith

Girls U11: Shri Varshini Tanmai Tadinada Sadhvi Swami Gurrapu Aadhya

Boys U13: Y. Shivakumar Ujwal Mekala Kothapalli Srishir Dev M. Monish Varun Reddy Vedesh

Girls U13: Ashi Reddy Sahasra Adithya Maheshwari Snvi Swami

Boys U15: Jangam Ravi Varma Samkth



The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony attended by Sri LV Sivakumar (Director, LVS Chess Academy), Smt. Mena Muthyalu (Ex-Councillor), Dr. P. Ramesh Naidu (PhD, UK Bank Zonal Director), and Dr. Paul Naveen (Urologist, Apollo Hospitals), who felicitated the winners and runners-up.