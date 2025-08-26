Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Ravi Krishna Wins First LVS Academy Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2025

The first-ever LVS Academy Open Rapid Chess Tournament 2025, organized by LVS Chess Academy Director LV Sivakumar, concluded successfully at the academy premises on Puppalaguda Road No. 2, Manikonda.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana26 August 2025 - 16:19
Hyderabad’s Ravi Krishna G., the third seed, emerged as the champion, scoring 5.5 points at the end of six rounds. He was tied with Pranay Akula (5.5 points), but clinched the title on a better tiebreak. Pranay Akula and Surya Akhil Lellapalli secured second and third places respectively.

Special Prizes:

  • Best Veteran: Rajagopal
  • Best Woman Player: Durga Kartika Lellapalli

Age-Group Winners:

  • Boys U9:
    1. Jithin Yalavarthi
    2. Aveesh
    3. Ram
    4. Aditya Veeramalla
    5. Avnesh
  • Girls U9:
    1. Varshini Kamboji
    2. Louka Ashish
    3. Aishwarya Ekula
    4. Jashuka
    5. Tanuja

  • Boys U11:
    1. Tanish Ekula
    2. Siddhartha Karthik
    3. Sreekar
    4. Advaith Sri Ram
    5. Ashish Reddy Maanvith
  • Girls U11:
    1. Shri Varshini Tanmai Tadinada
    2. Sadhvi Swami
    3. Gurrapu Aadhya
  • Boys U13:
    1. Y. Shivakumar
    2. Ujwal Mekala
    3. Kothapalli Srishir Dev
    4. M. Monish Varun Reddy
    5. Vedesh
  • Girls U13:
    1. Ashi Reddy Sahasra
    2. Adithya Maheshwari
    3. Snvi Swami
  • Boys U15:
    1. Jangam Ravi Varma
    2. Samkth

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony attended by Sri LV Sivakumar (Director, LVS Chess Academy), Smt. Mena Muthyalu (Ex-Councillor), Dr. P. Ramesh Naidu (PhD, UK Bank Zonal Director), and Dr. Paul Naveen (Urologist, Apollo Hospitals), who felicitated the winners and runners-up.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
