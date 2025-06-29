Hyderabad’s RGIA Ranked 4th Fastest-Growing Airport in the World

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has earned global recognition, securing the 4th spot among the world’s fastest-growing airports. This ranking is based on year-on-year seat capacity growth from May 2024 to May 2025, according to leading global aviation analytics.

RGIA Records 25.6% Surge in Seat Capacity

RGIA witnessed a 25.6% rise in scheduled seat capacity, with over 1.66 million seats booked in May 2025 alone. This substantial growth reflects rising domestic and international air traffic, increased airline operations, and enhanced connectivity from Hyderabad.

Key Highlights:

4th fastest-growing airport globally

1.66 million+ scheduled seats in May 2025

25.6% YoY growth compared to May 2024

RGIA: A Rising Aviation Hub in South Asia

The consistent growth at RGIA demonstrates its strategic importance as a major aviation hub in South Asia. The airport’s expanding network includes new international routes, increased frequency of domestic flights, and upgraded infrastructure to handle higher passenger volumes.

“Hyderabad is emerging as a key air traffic gateway, connecting India with global destinations while enhancing regional travel access,” said an aviation industry expert.

What’s Driving the Growth?

Several factors are contributing to RGIA’s rapid growth:

Increased airline partnerships and route expansion

Infrastructure upgrades to enhance passenger experience

Steady economic and tourism growth in Telangana

Hyderabad’s growing role in IT, pharma, and education sectors

Global Recognition for India’s Aviation Sector

RGIA’s ranking not only puts Hyderabad on the global aviation map but also reflects the broader rise of India’s aviation industry, with growing investments, modern terminals, and robust passenger traffic.