Hyderabad’s Thriving Startup Ecosystem and TiE Global’s Expanding Vision

Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub for startups, offering a collaborative ecosystem with numerous co-working and innovation spaces.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, highlighted this growth at the Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective organized by TiE on February 15, 2025, at Anvaya Conventions, Financial District, Gachibowli.

Hyderabad’s Startup Boom

Since 2014, the number of startups in Hyderabad has surged from just 200 to over 9,000. Jayesh Ranjan attributed this success to a supportive government, an active network of ecosystem partners, and collaborative spaces that empower startups with resources, investors, mentors, and support systems. He praised TiE for its role in uniting the city’s entrepreneurial community and fostering synergy among various stakeholders.

Key Participants in the Ecosystem Collective

The event witnessed participation from over 40 ecosystem partners, including incubators, accelerators, investors, venture capitalists, government officials, industry bodies, global capability centers (GCCs), corporates, and diplomatic representatives. Notable attendees included:

Jennifer Larson, Consul General, Hyderabad

Sreekant Lanka, CRO, Government of Telangana

Vikram Jain, Trade Commissioner, Canadian High Commission

Sujit Jagirdar, CEO, T-Hub

Joginder Tanikela, CEO, T-Works

VVR Raju, Vice Chair, FICCI Telangana

Rama Iyer, Head – Innovation, GMR Group

Pradeep Dhobale, Chairman, Hyderabad Angels

Ramadevi, President, ALEAP

Dr. Sriharsha Reddy K, Director & Professor, IMT Hyderabad

Murali Bukkapatnam Honored for TiE Global Leadership

TiE Hyderabad Chapter felicitated Murali Bukkapatnam on his election as Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees for 2025. He is the first member from TiE Hyderabad to achieve this milestone and only the second from India. TiE Global, spanning 65 cities across 15 countries with over 10,000 members, aims to expand its footprint to 100 cities and 5,000 charter members by the end of 2025.

Murali Bukkapatnam, hailing from Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, shared his inspirational journey. A turning point in his life was when a young entrepreneur expressed his admiration and desire to take a selfie with him. This moment motivated him to become a catalyst for inspiring entrepreneurs from smaller towns.

TiE’s Contributions to Hyderabad’s Startup Ecosystem

TiE Hyderabad played a key role in establishing the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) during the TiE ISB Connect event in 2017. RICH now facilitates collaboration in the research and innovation sector. Additionally, TiE contributed to the development of T-Hub, one of India’s premier startup incubators.

TiE Global’s Vision for the Future

Murali Bukkapatnam outlined ambitious goals for TiE Global, including:

Impacting over 1 million entrepreneurs across 100 cities

Creating $100 billion in wealth

Generating 10 million jobs within the next five years

He emphasized the need for sweeping administrative changes and innovative initiatives to achieve these milestones.

Hyderabad Angels Felicitate Murali Bukkapatnam

Hyderabad Angels also honored Murali for his contributions. Chairman Pradeep Dhobale highlighted that since its inception in 2010, Hyderabad Angels has funded 76 startups with investments totaling INR 100 crore. He acknowledged Murali’s efforts in strengthening the network.

TiE Hyderabad’s First Leadership Series of 2025

TiE Hyderabad launched its Leadership Series for 2025 with a fireside chat between Abhay Deshpande, Founder & CEO of Recykal, and Abhijit Banerjee, Co-founder of Upwisery.

Abhay Deshpande, a serial entrepreneur, shared insights from his 25-year journey, including challenges, failures, and successes. His company, Recykal, is poised to become India’s first unicorn in the waste management sector. Recykal currently processes 1.5 million metric tonnes of waste daily.

Pioneering Sustainability with the Digital DRS Solution

Abhay discussed the launch of the Digital Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), a tech-driven sustainability initiative incentivizing consumers to return empty containers for recycling. The Government of Goa became the first in India to implement this scheme on October 2, 2024. Plans are underway to expand DRS to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh before rolling it out nationwide.

Key Takeaways and Future Goals

Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad, and Murali Kakarla, Vice President, facilitated discussions on various initiatives. Rajesh commended Murali Bukkapatnam for his dedication and impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Murali outlined TiE Hyderabad’s focus for 2025:

Strengthening engagement with startups and entrepreneurs

Driving innovation through targeted programs

Creating pathways for sustainable business growth

Hyderabad’s startup ecosystem continues to flourish, driven by government support, industry collaborations, and visionary leadership. As TiE Global expands its reach, the city remains at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship.