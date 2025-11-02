News

Hyderabad’s Tride Shines in TiE50 Awards With Breakthrough AI–IoT Innovations

In aviation, no defect is small and no delay is harmless. Even a single recurring snag or missed fault can ground fleets, cause costly disruptions, and at times, put lives at risk. And Tride’s mission is to eliminate such vulnerabilities through the power of intelligent data.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir2 November 2025 - 18:43
Hyderabad’s Tride Shines in TiE50 Awards With Breakthrough AI–IoT Innovations
Hyderabad’s Tride Shines in TiE50 Awards With Breakthrough AI–IoT Innovations

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Tride, a pioneering force in AI-powered IoT ecosystems, has been named among TiE50’s ‘Most Promising Startups’, recognizing its breakthrough innovations transforming the aviation, energy, and mobility sectors.

In aviation, no defect is small and no delay is harmless. Even a single recurring snag or missed fault can ground fleets, cause costly disruptions, and at times, put lives at risk. And Tride’s mission is to eliminate such vulnerabilities through the power of intelligent data.

Tride’s data-intelligent platform enables enterprises to make smarter, data-driven decisions by connecting complex operational systems across the aviation and mobility ecosystem. With innovative implementations such as airport digitalization and AI-driven defect and chronic management for airlines, Tride is redefining how aviation organizations approach reliability, efficiency, and safety.

Commenting on making it into the elite list, Mr. Kranthi Kumar, COO and Founder, Tride said, “ Our selection in the TiE50 awards reaffirms our belief that technology can make aviation not only smarter but also safer and more sustainable. We are committed to driving digital transformation across connected mobility environments, where predictive intelligence, operational efficiency, and human-centric innovation work together seamlessly.”

“At Tride, we believe the future of aviation mobility lies in the fusion of human insight and machine intelligence. Our goal is to empower engineers, ground staff, and operators with the data clarity they need to act faster and smarter. This recognition from TiE is not just a milestone for us, but a validation of our vision to make every connected operation intuitive, reliable, and resilient,_” added Mr. Madhav Reddy, CEO and founder, Tride.

Starting its journey in Asia and now expanding into the Middle-East and further into Europe, Tride continues to empower aviation businesses to thrive in an increasingly complex world. Its solutions are built to deliver predictive insights, sustainable performance, and real-time decision support, touching millions of lives every day.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir2 November 2025 - 18:43
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button