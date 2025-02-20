Hyderabad’s Virtual Career Events for Women: A February Must-Do

As we move into February 2025, a series of virtual career events are set to help professionals enhance their skills, explore new job opportunities, and connect with top recruiters.

These events cater to job seekers, returning professionals, and individuals looking to upskill, providing a valuable platform to take the next step in their careers.

6th Edition of MyCareernet’s Career Fair for Women – February 22

The 6th Edition of MyCareernet’s Career Fair is specifically designed for women professionals who are looking to advance in their careers across various industries. This event offers exclusive access to top recruiters from multinational corporations, interactive panel discussions on career growth, and networking opportunities with industry leaders. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in mentorship sessions, resume-building workshops, and company presentations to gain insights into hiring trends.

Date: February 22

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Register: MyCareernet Career Fair Registration

Back to Work – RestartHer with MS Office (Till February 28)

The “Back to Work – RestartHer with MS Office” event is tailored for individuals, especially women returning to the workforce after a career break. This event offers hands-on training in essential Microsoft Office tools, including Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Attendees will engage in interactive tutorials and real-world case studies, enabling them to improve productivity and efficiency in a corporate setting.

Date: Till February 28

Time: 12 noon – 11 pm

Register: RestartHer MS Office Training Registration

herShakti – Women’s Career Empowerment Summit (Till February 28)

The herShakti Women’s Career Empowerment Summit is a premier event for women professionals looking to accelerate their career growth and leadership potential. Featuring keynote sessions from influential women leaders and expert-led panel discussions on leadership and work-life balance, this summit aims to provide valuable insights and resources for women in the workforce. Participants will gain access to mentorship programs, networking opportunities with industry peers, and tools to navigate career challenges effectively.

Date: Till February 28

Time: 12 noon – 11 pm

Register: herShakti Registration

Why Attend These Virtual Career Events?

These virtual career events provide professionals with the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, sharpen their skills, and connect with top employers. Whether you’re returning to the workforce after a break or looking to take the next step in your career, these events offer the resources and support needed to make informed decisions about your professional future.

By attending these events, individuals can access tailored guidance on resume-building, skill development, leadership strategies, and career advancement.