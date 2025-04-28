Hyderabad’s Woxsen University Hosts Groundbreaking Design Vanguard 2025
Hyderabad: Woxsen University successfully hosted Design Vanguard 2025, a dynamic platform that brought together students, industry leaders, and design enthusiasts to explore the future of design under the theme “Tomorrow by Design: Nurturing Future Creators.” The event highlighted innovation, sustainability, and interdisciplinary design thinking as core values shaping the next generation of creators.
Showcasing Innovation Across Diverse Design Disciplines
Design Vanguard 2025 featured an impressive array of student-led projects spanning key design areas such as:
- Wearable innovation
- Immersive realities
- Sustainable environments
- Future mobility
- Gamified learning experiences
These projects were categorized into five curated themes, offering attendees a glimpse into the groundbreaking ideas that reflect Woxsen University’s forward-thinking design education model.
Distinguished Guests and Industry Leaders in Attendance
The event was graced by notable personalities from diverse sectors:
- Mr. Shayak Sen, Head of Design, Myntra
- Shri P. Venkat Srikanth, Head, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad
- Dr. K. Veera Brahmam, Director, Advanced Lab – DRDO, Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India
- Mr. Sabu Cyril, Iconic Indian Film Production Designer – Guest of Honour
Their presence underlined the importance of industry-academia collaboration and the recognition of emerging talent at Woxsen University.
Woxsen Fashion Show: The Fusion of Creativity, Technology & Sustainability
A major highlight was the Woxsen Fashion Show by the Woxsen Fashion Collective, showcasing cutting-edge designs that blended technology with sustainability. From 3D-printed garments to smart workwear, students presented a future-focused vision of fashion, pushing traditional boundaries.
Dean’s Vision: Designing Tomorrow, Today
Dr. Aditi Saxena, Dean of the School of Arts & Design, stated:
“Design Vanguard 2025 embodies our theme of ‘Tomorrow by Design.’ It reflects Woxsen University’s commitment to nurturing future creators capable of addressing global challenges through innovation, sustainability, and interdisciplinary thinking.”
Her words echoed throughout the event, reinforcing the university’s educational philosophy.
Student Innovations That Redefine the Future
Some of the standout student innovations included:
- Smart textiles and wearable tech
- Interactive VR games promoting critical thinking
- Sustainable architectural prototypes
- Future mobility concepts and eco-friendly materials
Students from Fashion Design, Product Design, Communication Design, and Interior Design came together to present these visionary concepts.
Woxsen’s Continued Commitment to Design Education
Design Vanguard 2025 affirmed Woxsen University’s role as a pioneer in design education in India. By providing a platform that combines creativity, technology, and sustainability, the university continues to empower its students to lead transformative change in society.