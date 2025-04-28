Hyderabad’s Woxsen University Hosts Groundbreaking Design Vanguard 2025

Hyderabad: Woxsen University successfully hosted Design Vanguard 2025, a dynamic platform that brought together students, industry leaders, and design enthusiasts to explore the future of design under the theme “Tomorrow by Design: Nurturing Future Creators.” The event highlighted innovation, sustainability, and interdisciplinary design thinking as core values shaping the next generation of creators.

Showcasing Innovation Across Diverse Design Disciplines

Design Vanguard 2025 featured an impressive array of student-led projects spanning key design areas such as:

Wearable innovation

Immersive realities

Sustainable environments

Future mobility

Gamified learning experiences

These projects were categorized into five curated themes, offering attendees a glimpse into the groundbreaking ideas that reflect Woxsen University’s forward-thinking design education model.

Distinguished Guests and Industry Leaders in Attendance

The event was graced by notable personalities from diverse sectors:

Mr. Shayak Sen , Head of Design, Myntra

, Head of Design, Myntra Shri P. Venkat Srikanth , Head, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad

, Head, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad Dr. K. Veera Brahmam , Director, Advanced Lab – DRDO, Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India

, Director, Advanced Lab – DRDO, Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India Mr. Sabu Cyril, Iconic Indian Film Production Designer – Guest of Honour

Their presence underlined the importance of industry-academia collaboration and the recognition of emerging talent at Woxsen University.

Woxsen Fashion Show: The Fusion of Creativity, Technology & Sustainability

A major highlight was the Woxsen Fashion Show by the Woxsen Fashion Collective, showcasing cutting-edge designs that blended technology with sustainability. From 3D-printed garments to smart workwear, students presented a future-focused vision of fashion, pushing traditional boundaries.

Dean’s Vision: Designing Tomorrow, Today

Dr. Aditi Saxena, Dean of the School of Arts & Design, stated:

“Design Vanguard 2025 embodies our theme of ‘Tomorrow by Design.’ It reflects Woxsen University’s commitment to nurturing future creators capable of addressing global challenges through innovation, sustainability, and interdisciplinary thinking.”

Her words echoed throughout the event, reinforcing the university’s educational philosophy.

Student Innovations That Redefine the Future

Some of the standout student innovations included:

Smart textiles and wearable tech

Interactive VR games promoting critical thinking

Sustainable architectural prototypes

Future mobility concepts and eco-friendly materials

Students from Fashion Design, Product Design, Communication Design, and Interior Design came together to present these visionary concepts.

Woxsen’s Continued Commitment to Design Education

Design Vanguard 2025 affirmed Woxsen University’s role as a pioneer in design education in India. By providing a platform that combines creativity, technology, and sustainability, the university continues to empower its students to lead transformative change in society.