HYDRA at Amberpet: Is the Water from a Revived River or a Pipeline Leak? Here’s the Truth

Hyderabad – Batukamma Lake, which had almost lost its existence due to land encroachments and neglect, has now been revived with the efforts of the Hydroelectric Department (HYDRA). The lake, which had become a shadow of its former self, is witnessing new life after a series of excavations and cleaning work.

A New Beginning for Batukamma Lake

On Tuesday, as HYDRA workers removed the deep layers of sediment from the lake bed, water from the nearby Ganga river started filling the area. The local community erupted in joy as they saw the water surface slowly coming back to life. This marks a significant moment, as the local people had long thought that the lake was lost forever due to the encroachments and filling of the lake over the decades.

“The moment the silt was cleared from the lake, water from Ganga flowed into it, bringing new life. People are ecstatic, and this is a proud moment for the residents of the area,” said a local community member.

Long-Awaited Restoration

The Batukamma Lake, located in Bagh Amberpet, had been struggling for years. According to historical surveys, the lake had once spanned over 14.06 acres in the 1960s, with its buffer zone increasing the total area to 16.13 acres. However, due to encroachments and illegal constructions, the lake’s size shrank drastically, leaving only 5.15 acres of the original land.

The HYDRA team, led by Commissioner Sri A.V. Ranganath, has been working on restoring the lake using the remaining land area. With the recent dredging activities, the lake is expected to fill with water and bring significant environmental benefits, including improved groundwater levels and a more pleasant local climate.

Legal Disputes Over Ownership

Despite the ongoing restoration work, the project has not been without controversy. Local leader Edla Sudhakar Reddy had previously filed a case in the High Court, claiming ownership of the land where the lake lies. The court had directed that the matter be referred to lower courts, but this has not hindered HYDRA’s restoration efforts, and work has continued despite the legal battle.

Environmental Benefits and Concerns

Hydroelectric officials believe that the lake’s revival will bring substantial environmental improvements to the region. If the lake is successfully restored, it will provide a crucial water source and enhance the surrounding area’s biodiversity. The area will also benefit from improved groundwater recharge and the development of a more eco-friendly environment.

However, there are still concerns about the challenges of maintaining the lake’s health in the long term. Locals are concerned that the growing urbanization around the lake could once again threaten its existence. Nonetheless, officials remain optimistic that the lake’s revival will encourage the local community to protect it.

Clarification on Social Media Rumors

Recently, several social media posts circulated claiming that the water filling Batukamma Lake was a result of damage to the underground pipelines, with some users suggesting that the water was contaminated. These posts speculated that the river had not come up naturally, but rather the pipeline had ruptured, causing sewage water to flood the area.

However, HYDRA officials have strongly refuted these claims, emphasizing that there has been no damage to any pipelines in the area. According to HYDRA, the water filling the lake is purely natural, as the nearby river has come up after the digging activities and the removal of sediment.

“We request the public not to believe such misinformation. The water coming into the lake is clean, and there has been no damage to any pipeline or sewage system. The water flow is a natural result of the excavation and dredging work carried out by our team,” clarified a HYDRA spokesperson.

-కొంతమంది సోషల్ మీడియా ప్రతినిధుల దుష్ప్రచారాన్ని నమ్మవద్దు: హైడ్రా



– బతుకమ్మ కుంటలో ఎలాంటి డ్రైనేజీ పైపు లైన్లు లేవు అని జలమండలి అధికారులు స్పష్టం చేశారు.

– బతుకమ్మ కుంటలో వేరే చోట తవ్వినా నీళ్లు రావడంతో.. ఊట నీరుగానే పరిగణించారు.

– బతుకమ్మ కుంట పునరుద్ధరణలో భాగంగా హైడ్రా… — HYDRAA (@Comm_HYDRAA) February 18, 2025

Looking Ahead

With the ongoing efforts and the revived Batukamma Lake, the community of Bagh Amberpet is optimistic about the future. Once fully restored, the lake will not only serve as an environmental asset but also as a recreational spot for local residents. HYDRA is also planning to beautify the surrounding area, ensuring that the lake becomes a cherished part of the community once again.

As the lake fills with water, the locals are hopeful that this will be the start of a new chapter for Batukamma Lake and its surrounding community.