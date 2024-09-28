Hyderabad

Hydra at Musi River: “Where Are KCR and KTR When Such Injustice Is Happening?”

"Is this why we fought for Telangana?" asks a victim of the Musi Hydra demolition, as homes are being torn down.

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 16:25
Hyderabad: “Is this why we fought for Telangana?” asks a victim of the Musi Hydra demolition, as homes are being torn down.

“My daughter-in-law is nine months pregnant. Where should we go now?” she pleads, expressing her helplessness amidst the destruction.

Citizens are questioning the Telangana government’s inaction as families face dire situations due to the ongoing demolitions.

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 16:25
