HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Felicitated for Protecting Rayadurgam Lake from Encroachment

Hyderabad: The Prashanth Hills Colony Welfare Association in Rayadurgam, Serilingampally Mandal, has extended heartfelt appreciation and felicitation to HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath for his swift and decisive action in protecting the Kummari Kunta Lake from encroachments.

HYDRA’s Intervention Saves 29 Guntas of Lake Land

Despite partial encroachments in the past, 29 guntas of Kummari Kunta Lake remained under threat. After receiving a petition from the colony residents, HYDRA officials conducted an on-site inspection and initiated strong action to safeguard the remaining portion of the lake.

The residents met with Commissioner Ranganath on Saturday and honoured him with a shawl as a token of gratitude.

Boundaries Secured with Help from Revenue and Irrigation Departments

Thanks to coordination with the Revenue and Irrigation Departments, the official boundaries of the lake were demarcated, allowing residents to proceed with fencing and securing the area.

Colony representatives shared that they had been striving to protect the lake for over 30 years, often keeping round-the-clock watch over the past five years to prevent illegal occupation.

Public Land Worth ₹100 Crore Saved from Encroachers

Due to HYDRA’s timely action, an estimated 3,600 square yards of public land – worth nearly ₹100 crore – was successfully reclaimed from land grabbers. Residents praised the Commissioner for reviving the lake’s natural ecosystem and providing a healthier environment for over 5,000 people living in Prashanth Hills and nearby areas.

Commissioner Ranganath Calls for Community Participation

On this occasion, Commissioner AV Ranganath urged local communities to come forward to safeguard government properties such as lakes, parks, and public roads from encroachments. He assured full cooperation from HYDRA to support citizen-led initiatives in protecting urban spaces.