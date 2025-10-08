HYDRAA Commissioner Launches Field Inspection to Clear Encroachments in Thumkunta

HYDERABAD: Acting on complaints received through the Prajavani grievance platform, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted a field inspection in Thumkunta Municipality on Wednesday. The visit aimed to review road blockages and drainage encroachments causing flooding in nearby colonies.

During his visit, Commissioner Ranganath inspected the disputed area in Devarayanchal village, particularly survey numbers 135 and 136, where road obstructions were reported. Following High Court directions, he interacted with local residents and officials to assess the situation firsthand. Considering the construction of new court buildings and a traffic police station along the same route, the Commissioner instructed municipal officials to immediately restore the road for public use.

Later, he examined floodwater channels in Devarayanchal village that had been encroached upon, disrupting the natural flow of rainwater. Locals complained that due to illegal constructions blocking the drainage channel running from Turkavani Kunta to Devarayanchal Lake, four residential colonies had been submerged during recent rains.

Commissioner Ranganath directed authorities to identify and remove the encroachments after reviewing old village records, Survey of India maps, and NRSC data to determine the original width of the canal. He emphasized restoring the channel to its full capacity to prevent future inundation.

At Vasavi Suchir India Layout in Thumkunta, the Commissioner also inspected a section of the nala that had been significantly narrowed—from the original 9 meters to just 2 meters. Locals showed him videos of severe waterlogging during recent downpours and explained that replacing open drains with underground pipes had worsened the situation.

Officials noted that the improper narrowing of the canal had caused not only the nearby plots but also several houses upstream to flood. Responding to these concerns, Commissioner Ranganath assured residents that a joint meeting would soon be held with the officials of the Irrigation Department, HMDA, municipal authorities, and venture owners to find a permanent solution.

HYDRAA Additional Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar and Additional Director Varla Papayya accompanied Commissioner Ranganath during the inspection.