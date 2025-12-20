HYDRA Cracks Down on Encroachment, Secures Prime Land in Nizampet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Friday protected 13 acres of government land in Nizampet village of Bachupally mandal in Medchal–Malkajgiri district, preventing further encroachment on property valued at approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

The action was taken following a request from Bachupally mandal revenue officials, who alerted HYDRA about illegal encroachments on government land located in Survey Numbers 186, 191, and 334. The officials reported that portions of the land had already been encroached upon and urged immediate steps to safeguard the remaining area by erecting fencing.

Acting on the directions of HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, HYDRA officials, along with revenue authorities, conducted a field-level inspection of the site. During the inspection, it was confirmed that nearly four acres of government land in Survey Number 334 had already been encroached upon, with permanent residential structures constructed there.

Without disturbing the existing residences, HYDRA removed temporary sheds that had come up on the remaining government land and secured the balance 13 acres by installing fencing around the entire area. HYDRA boards were also erected to clearly mark the land as government property and deter future encroachments.

The operation is part of HYDRA’s ongoing efforts to protect public assets and prevent illegal occupation of valuable government land in and around Hyderabad.