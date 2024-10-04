Hyderabad

HYDRA Demolition Drive: Bulldozers Target Poor Homes in Nagarjuna Sagar, Sparking Outrage

The residents expressed anger over what they called "inhuman" actions by the authorities, claiming that the house was being built on their rightful land, but was intentionally targeted by the officials.

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is facing widespread criticism for conducting demolition drives similar to those seen in Hyderabad. Across the state, houses belonging to the poor are being demolished without prior notice, sparking outrage among affected families. Despite the backlash, the government has shown no signs of slowing down these operations.

In a recent incident, municipal authorities in Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda district, demolished the house of a man named Mudavath Lakshman. Around 20 personnel were involved in the demolition. Locals are furious, accusing the government of resorting to these demolitions as they have failed to implement their promised six guarantees. The residents expressed anger over what they called “inhuman” actions by the authorities, claiming that the house was being built on their rightful land, but was intentionally targeted by the officials.

