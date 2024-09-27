Hydra Demolition Drive: Mother’s Desperate Cry to Save Her Home Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Recent demolition drives against illegal encroachments in Hyderabad have left many families devastated, with several losing their homes and livelihood. A video has gone viral on social media showing a distraught mother pleading with officials to spare her home. With tears in her eyes, she explains that she has three daughters whose marriages are pending, and she has no other means to secure their future.

The incident occurred in the Musi Prevaheka area, where multiple homes were demolished as part of an anti-encroachment operation. In one such family, the head of the household is bedridden due to paralysis, while a pregnant woman was present in the house. The family was left helpless, watching their home being torn down, with the mother crying out in desperation.

Many other residents also pleaded with officials for time to gather their belongings, but their requests were ignored. In another part of the city, small vendors at the Vanasthalipuram Rythu Bazaar, who sold vegetables and fruits to make a living, also saw their stalls destroyed by bulldozers.

These vendors, who were the sole breadwinners for their families, had received pushcart identification cards from the government and had even taken loans against them. However, their means of livelihood were taken away overnight.

Protests erupted that same night as the affected families, despite heavy rain, stayed out and demonstrated against the demolitions. The protests continued into Thursday, with the victims accusing the government of snatching away their only source of income.

Civil society groups have also condemned the actions of the Congress government, demanding that the authorities take a more compassionate approach. They called for immediate solutions to save the homes and businesses of these impoverished families.

This viral video has sparked widespread public outrage, with many urging the government to take humane measures and provide relief to the affected families.