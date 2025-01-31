Hyderabad

Hydra Demolition of Shed in Patancheru: Action Taken at Gayathri Venture Park Site

In a recent move, the Hydra officials demolished a shed constructed at the Gayathri Venture Park site located in Muttangi village, Patancheru Mandal, in Sangareddy district. The shed was built on Survey Number 296, which has now been targeted for demolition.

Safiya Begum31 January 2025 - 18:15
Hydra Demolition of Shed in Patancheru: Action Taken at Gayathri Venture Park Site
Hydra Demolition of Shed in Patancheru: Action Taken at Gayathri Venture Park Site

Sangareddy: In a recent move, the Hydra officials demolished a shed constructed at the Gayathri Venture Park site located in Muttangi village, Patancheru Mandal, in Sangareddy district. The shed was built on Survey Number 296, which has now been targeted for demolition.

The demolition was carried out by the Hydra department as part of ongoing efforts to address unauthorized constructions in the region. The action follows increasing scrutiny of illegal or unapproved constructions that violate land-use regulations and building codes.

Hydra Officials Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

The demolition of the shed in Patancheru has raised concerns about the growing trend of unauthorized buildings, especially in industrial zones like Gayathri Venture Park. Hydra authorities are expected to continue their efforts to monitor and remove structures that do not meet the necessary legal requirements.

The action underscores the importance of adhering to land-use laws and regulatory guidelines, particularly in industrial areas. The authorities have been focusing on tackling encroachments and unlawful constructions to ensure the development of the region follows prescribed norms.

Hydra Demolition of Shed in Patancheru: Action Taken at Gayathri Venture Park Site
Hydra Demolition of Shed in Patancheru: Action Taken at Gayathri Venture Park Site

Also Read: Amberpet’s Roadside Vegetable Shops Face Demolition – Will Traders Lose Their Livelihood?

Key Points:

  • Hydra officials demolished a shed built on Survey Number 296 at Gayathri Venture Park, Patancheru.
  • The demolition is part of efforts to address illegal constructions in the region.
  • Authorities continue to monitor and take action against unauthorized buildings.

Stay updated with further developments on this ongoing regulatory action in Patancheru.

Tags
Safiya Begum31 January 2025 - 18:15

Related Articles

FTCCI Hails Union Budget as Industry-Friendly, Common People Friendly, and Progressive

FTCCI Hails Union Budget as Industry-Friendly, Common People Friendly, and Progressive

1 February 2025 - 19:52
TSCS Welcomes ₹98,311 Crore Union Budget Allocation for Healthcare, Urges Greater Focus on Blood Disorders like Thalassemia

TSCS Welcomes ₹98,311 Crore Union Budget Allocation for Healthcare, Urges Greater Focus on Blood Disorders like Thalassemia

1 February 2025 - 19:43
Hyderabad: Secret Meeting of Congress MLAs Triggers Unrest, Raises Speculations Over Party Affairs

Hyderabad: Tensions Mount in Congress as Secret Meeting of MLAs Triggers Unrest

1 February 2025 - 18:30
Hyderabad’s Global Metamorphosis: Naidu’s Strategic Decisions that Reshaped the City

What Naidu Didn’t Tell You About Hyderabad’s Transformation: The Untold Story Behind Hi-Tech City

1 February 2025 - 17:45
Back to top button