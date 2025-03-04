Hydra Destroys Indiramma Homes in Nizampet: Is This the End of the Dream for Residents?

Nizampet: In a shocking turn of events, residents of Indiramma Colony Phase 2 in Nizampet are protesting after the local authorities, along with a bulldozer known as ‘Hydra,’ began demolishing homes in the colony.

The demolitions were reportedly carried out under the claim that the houses were illegally constructed on roads.

Indiramma Houses Demolished: Residents Speak Out

Residents of the colony have expressed outrage over the demolition, stating that the houses were built as part of the government’s Indiramma housing scheme, which was designed to provide affordable housing to the underprivileged. Locals are now raising concerns about the lack of security and stability in the program, with many residents feeling betrayed by the authorities.

The demolitions, carried out in the name of clearing the roads, have left many families in distress, with their homes and livelihoods destroyed. “If Indiramma houses, which were built with government schemes, are not safe, then what is the future of other poor people in the state?” questioned a resident, clearly angered by the situation.

The Discontent in Indiramma Rajyam

Locals are now referring to their plight as being in “Indiramma Rajyam,” with a sense of disillusionment towards the scheme. The word ‘Rajyam’ translates to ‘kingdom,’ and the term is being used sarcastically to reflect how the government’s promises to provide secure housing have failed. The residents are calling for an immediate halt to the demolitions and demanding clarity on their housing security.

Also Read: Telangana Doctor in Custody for Defrauding Rs 5.56 Crore with Fake Promises!

Many affected residents have started a petition and are planning to take legal action against the demolitions, seeking compensation or alternative accommodation. Some have even demanded a meeting with higher authorities to discuss their concerns.

Government’s Stand on Demolition

While the government has stated that the demolitions were necessary to clear roads and ensure the proper development of infrastructure, residents are skeptical. They argue that the actions are unfair, especially when they had invested their savings into building their homes, relying on the assurance of government support.

A Growing Issue Across Telangana

This incident has brought attention to the broader issue of housing insecurity in Telangana, particularly in urban colonies where government housing schemes like Indiramma have been implemented. With the growing number of protests from residents in various parts of the state, it seems that this issue could become a flashpoint in upcoming elections.