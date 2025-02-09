Hyderabad: Hydraa Dismantles Farmhouse and Fencing in Abdullapurmet Amidst Land Disputes

Rangareddy: Hydraa officials carried out demolition operations in Kohid village, located in the Abdullapurmet Mandal of Rangareddy District, on Sunday. The demolitions were conducted in response to complaints about illegal constructions obstructing roads and violating regulations.

Illegal Constructions and Blocked Roads

The demolition took place in Survey Numbers 951 and 952, where residents and members of the Radhe Dham Layout Plot Owners Welfare Association had reported that Samireddy Ball Reddy had encroached on their plots, blocking internal roads with unauthorized boundary walls. This led to the complaints being filed with Hydraa officials, prompting the necessary action.

Verification of Land Records

Upon reviewing land records for Survey Numbers 951 and 952, it was confirmed that in 1986, landowners K. Ramulu, Peddayya, and Esayya had legally laid out the plots through the village panchayat. However, Samireddy Ball Reddy had allegedly taken control of the land, built a farmhouse, and appropriated several plots, thereby blocking internal roads within the layout.

Also Read: Hyderabad: “Tell the Story, Don’t Overreact”: Hydraa Commissioner to Supreme Court Lawyer: Video

Violation of Permits and Unauthorized Construction

Hydraa officials issued notices to both parties involved, instructing them to present relevant documents. On February 8, both parties appeared before the revenue and municipal authorities for document verification. It was confirmed by Turkayangal Municipality officials that no permissions were granted for the construction of the farmhouse, shed, compound wall, or fencing.

Allegations of Fraudulent Land Transactions

The Plot Owners’ Association representatives accused Samireddy Ball Reddy of falsifying records to create ownership of the land after selling plots to the residents. They claimed that he purchased the land after selling plots in the layout, violating regulations in the process.

Demolition of Illegal Constructions

Following investigations with both parties and municipal officials, Hydraa Commissioner issued orders for the demolition of the farmhouse, security fencing, and barriers built by Samireddy Ball Reddy. The demolition was carried out on Sunday under heavy police security.

This action is part of Hydraa’s ongoing effort to enforce legal regulations and remove unauthorized constructions that obstruct public utilities and infringe on the rights of legitimate property owners.