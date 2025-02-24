Hyderabad: HYDRA Issues Guidelines for Prajavani Complainants

Hyderabad

The Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRA) has issued a directive urging citizens to include details of any pending civil or High Court cases when filing complaints during the Prajavani grievance meetings held every Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf24 February 2025 - 20:44
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRA) has issued a directive urging citizens to include details of any pending civil or High Court cases when filing complaints during the Prajavani grievance meetings held every Monday.

HYDRA has warned that concealing such legal information deliberately may lead to action against the complainants.

The authority clarified that it does not intervene in personal disputes or conflicts between individuals. Instead, Prajavani is meant for addressing grievances related to encroachments on government lands and spaces designated for public use.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Prajavani Flooded with Complaints Over Land Grabs in Colonies

HYDRA has requested the public to adhere to these guidelines to ensure that grievance redressal mechanisms remain effective and legally sound.

