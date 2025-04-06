HYDRA Policy Sparks Allegations of Corruption in Telangana Irrigation Department

Hyderabad: The newly introduced HYDRA (Hyderabad Drainage and Irrigation Authority) policy under the Congress government is under fire, as serious allegations have emerged claiming that officials from the Irrigation Department are using the system to collect bribes under the guise of NOC (No Objection Certificate) approvals.

Residents Near Lakes and Canals Left in Distres

While the core intent of HYDRA was to regulate construction near lakes, canals, and stormwater drains, residents living near these water bodies are reportedly being harassed by officials. Despite having valid plots outside Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones, several landowners allege their NOC applications are being rejected without valid reasons.

GO 168: Legal Background on Construction Near Water Bodies

As per GO No. 168, issued on April 7, 2012, construction near water bodies is regulated with clear guidelines:

Canals and drains (under 10m width) : 2 meters buffer

: 2 meters buffer Larger canals, drains : 9 meters buffer

: 9 meters buffer Tanks and lakes under 10 hectares : 9 meters from FTL

: 9 meters from FTL Lakes over 10 hectares : 30 meters from FTL

: 30 meters from FTL Rivers in village limits : 100 meters buffer

: 100 meters buffer Rivers in municipal/corporation limits: 50 meters buffer

The GO restricts any construction within these zones to preserve ecological balance and water flow.

HYDRA Overrules Existing NOCs, Adds New Layers of Bureaucrac

Despite existing permissions under GO 168, the HYDRA system mandates fresh NOCs from revenue and irrigation departments. This has opened doors to alleged corruption, as officials are reportedly withholding approvals until bribes are paid. Even when the construction is compliant, officials cite map mismatches or outdated records to stall the process.

Residents Allege Bribery and Bureaucratic Harassmen

Multiple landowners have come forward claiming that unless they “grease the palms” of officials, their NOCs are being delayed or rejected. Allegations also suggest a chain of corruption from junior to senior levels, with fabricated issues being raised during file inspections to justify denials.

Citizens Demand Transparency and Digital Reforms

There is rising demand for the Telangana government to: