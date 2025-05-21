HYDRA Targets Illegal Constructions, Recovers 43 Acres of Public Land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a sweeping crackdown against illegal encroachments, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRA) has reclaimed 43 acres of land belonging to lakes, ponds, and other public water bodies from VIPs, politicians, and real estate developers. This includes the recent demolition of the N-Convention Centre owned by actor Nagarjuna in Madhapur

N-Convention Centre Demolished to Reclaim Thummidikunta Lake Land

HYDRA, the newly formed special authority under the Telangana government, demolished Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre on Saturday, reclaiming 4.9 acres of Thummidikunta Lake. The lake land had been illegally encroached, violating Flood Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone norms.

High-Profile Encroachments Demolished at Gandipet Lake

On August 18, HYDRA demolished structures on 15 acres of Gandipet Lake, which were found to be illegally occupied by:

Pallam Anand (brother of Congress leader M.M. Pallam Raju)

(brother of Congress leader M.M. Pallam Raju) G.V. Bhasker Rao (Kaveri Seeds owner and former TTD Minister)

(Kaveri Seeds owner and former TTD Minister) Sunil Reddy (BJP MLA candidate)

(BJP MLA candidate) Anupama, wife of Pro Kabaddi owner Srinivas

The demolitions are part of HYDRA’s efforts to restore the original size and integrity of Hyderabad’s natural water bodies.

Illegal Buildings Razed on Heritage Lake in Rajendranagar

HYDRA also cleared 12 acres of land on Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla Lake in Rajendranagar by razing several illegal constructions, including:

A ground-plus-5-floor building owned by AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen

owned by A ground-plus-2-floor building owned by MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig

A total of 40 compound walls and multiple illegal buildings were removed during this operation.

Chintal Lake and Jubilee Hills Also Targeted

Encroachments were also cleared from:

3.5 acres of Chintal Lake , where BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju had erected temporary sheds

, where had erected temporary sheds A park in Nandagiri Hills, where Congress MLA Danam Nagender allegedly attempted to obstruct the demolitions

Encroachments Removed from Lotus Pond and Other Urban Areas

In addition to high-profile demolitions, HYDRA cleared 0.16 acre of land in Lotus Pond encroached by Gokul Narne. Similar actions were taken in:

MP MLA Colony

Mithila Nagar

BJR Nagar (Banjara Hills)

(Banjara Hills) Hayathnagar

Gajularamaram

HYDRA’s Mission: Restoring Lakes and Protecting Public Assets

The Telangana government formed HYDRA under IPS officer A.V. Ranganath to manage disasters and protect government assets like lakes, parks, open spaces, and nalas. Over the past month, HYDRA has conducted demolitions at 18 different sites, focusing on restoring Hyderabad’s vanishing water bodies.

CM Revanth Reddy Vows Zero Tolerance on Encroachments

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared a strict policy against illegal encroachments, regardless of political affiliations. This follows a recent NRSC report stating that Hyderabad lost 61% of its lakes between 1979 and 2024 due to rampant encroachment and urbanization.