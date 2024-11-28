HYDRA Targets Illegal Dumping in Neknampur Lake to Protect Manikonda’s Water Body

Hyderabad: Rampant illegal dumping of construction waste into the Neknampur Lake (also known as Chinna Cheruvu) in Manikonda has drawn serious attention from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA). Despite multiple notices issued by the irrigation department to construction agencies, the unlawful dumping of construction debris has persisted for the past six months.

In response to the growing concerns, A.V. Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRA, visited the lake on Wednesday to inspect the situation firsthand. During his visit, he engaged with local officers and residents, stressing the importance of preserving the water body and promising to take strict action against the illegal dumping.

“We will consult with all relevant departments and take necessary measures to protect the lake,” Ranganath said. “Illegal dumping will not be tolerated, and offenders will face stringent action.”

Local residents have been vocal about their concerns, highlighting the ongoing encroachment and pollution of the lake. They have observed that not only are public roads and buffer zones being encroached upon, but construction waste, including Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC), is being dumped directly into the lake. As a result, the lake’s water has turned blackish, leading to numerous environmental issues, including a significant decline in the groundwater levels in nearby areas like Manikonda.

Also Read: How to Get a PAN Card for Your Child: A Step-by-Step Guide and Key Benefits

Shaik Aarif Mohammed, General Secretary of the Citizens’ Council, expressed the community’s frustration, saying, “Despite several complaints to the irrigation department, illegal dumping continues unabated. We fear that the lake’s size, which has already shrunk from its original 108 acres, will continue to diminish. If this activity isn’t stopped soon, the lake might disappear altogether.”

Environmental activist Madhulika Choudary, who has been actively working to protect Neknampur Lake, also voiced her concerns. “The dumping must stop to ensure the lake’s survival,” she said. “During the HYDRA Commissioner’s visit, we submitted a formal representation outlining the lake’s deteriorating condition, and he assured us that appropriate action would be taken.”

Irrigation department officials have acknowledged the ongoing issue and confirmed that notices were recently issued to the construction agencies, warning them to cease illegal dumping immediately.

The Neknampur Lake, once a vital water body for the local ecosystem, is now at risk due to the unchecked dumping of waste. The local community, along with environmental groups, is hopeful that the recent intervention by HYDRA will lead to meaningful action to protect the lake and restore its ecological balance.