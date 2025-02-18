HYDRAA Issues Urgent Warning: Avoid Purchasing Farm Plots in These Hyderabad Outskirts

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has issued a stern warning to citizens against purchasing unauthorized “farm plots” in Hyderabad’s suburban areas, citing legal violations and financial risks.

HYDRAA Urges Public to Avoid Unauthorized Farm Plot Purchases

Key Details of the Warning

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized during the Prajavani public grievance session on February 17, 2025, that developers are illegally selling subdivided farmland as residential plots in violation of Telangana’s land laws.

These plots, marketed as affordable investments, lack mandatory approvals and could result in legal disputes or demolition of structures.

Why Are These Sales Illegal?

Legal Violations: The sales breach the Telangana Municipal Act 2019 and Panchayat Raj Act 2018, which prohibit unauthorized land subdivisions.

Minimum Land Requirement: Farmland must be at least 2,000 sq. meters (20 guntas) to qualify for agricultural use. Smaller plots cannot be legally registered.

Registration Ban: The Stamps and Registration Department has been directed to reject registrations for non-compliant plots.

Hotspot Areas Under Scrutiny

Complaints highlight illegal sales in Lakshmiguda village (Survey No. 50, Rajendranagar Mandal), where 1.02 acres of farmland were divided into unauthorized “farm plots”.

HYDRAA is intensifying monitoring in suburban zones near Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Risks for Buyers

No Construction Permits: As per GO 131 (2020), houses built on post-August 2020 unauthorized layouts face demolition.

Missing Amenities: Developers skip mandatory allocations for parks (10%) and roads (30%), violating HMDA guidelines.

Zero Legal Recourse: Buyers of illegal plots cannot seek compensation or support from authorities.

Also Read | Hydra Demolishes Illegal Structures in Kukatpally to Reclaim Government Land

HYDRAA’s Advice to the Public

Verify land approvals with municipal or panchayat offices before purchasing.

Avoid deals promising “cheap farm plots” in suburban areas.

Report suspicious sales via HYDRAA’s helpline: 9000113667.

HYDRAA’s dedicated police station, operational by March 2025, will tackle land fraud cases. A special court is also proposed to fast-track legal action against violators.