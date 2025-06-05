HYDRAA Action in Hyderabad: Three Constructions Demolished Near Chinnari Kunta

Hyderabad: In a significant move to protect water bodies and prevent urban flooding, the HYDRAA (Hyderabad District Revenue and Agricultural Authority) on Thursday demolished three illegal buildings constructed in the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of Chinnari Kunta, located in Alwal.

Illegal Constructions Blocking Rainwater Flow

According to local residents, the buildings were obstructing the natural flow of rainwater into the Chinnari Kunta lake. During heavy rains, this blockage had caused waterlogging and inundation of houses in the surrounding colonies.

Residents lodged complaints with the HYDRAA, alleging that the constructions were leading to recurring flooding and violating environmental norms by encroaching on the tank’s catchment area.

HYDRAA Action Followed Field Verification

Following the complaints, HYDRAA officials conducted a detailed verification of the site. Upon confirming that the structures were indeed built within the protected FTL limits, the authorities proceeded with the demolition drive on Thursday.

The local police assisted in maintaining law and order during the demolition process.

Authorities Reaffirm Commitment to Protect Water Bodies

HYDRAA officials reiterated that strict action will continue against all illegal constructions in water bodies and FTL areas across Hyderabad. They also urged citizens to report any such encroachments that may endanger local ecosystems or public safety.

Local Residents Welcome the Move

Residents of Alwal expressed relief over the demolition, stating it was a long-pending demand to prevent flooding during monsoons. Many hoped the action would serve as a warning to future violators.