HYDRAA Begins Major Anti-Encroachment Drive in Nizampet

A major anti-encroachment operation was carried out today in Nizampet Survey No.191, located in the Nizampet Municipal limits under Kutbullapur Constituency, where HYDRAA officials and staff began removing illegal occupations from government-owned land. The operation marks a significant step in reclaiming public property that had been under encroachment for a long time.

Officials Clear Illegal Structures, Mark Boundaries

During the operation, HYDRAA teams moved swiftly to:

Remove unauthorized constructions

Clear temporary sheds and encroachments

Mark boundaries using Angadipeta (pencil marking)

using Angadipeta (pencil marking) Ensure government land is restored for legitimate public use

Officials on the ground coordinated with municipal staff to ensure that the clearance process proceeded smoothly and without obstruction.

Government Land in Survey No.191 Targeted for Restoration

The targeted land parcel in Survey No.191 has been under close monitoring due to repeated encroachment attempts. As part of the drive, HYDRAA authorities deployed machinery and personnel to enforce land protection measures and prevent future violations.

Public Response and Administrative Vigilance

Local residents observed the large-scale activity and welcomed the move, stating that protecting government land in rapidly developing zones such as Nizampet is essential for planned urban growth.

Authorities also emphasized that strict action would continue against any fresh attempts to occupy government land illegally.

The HYDRAA anti-encroachment operation in Nizampet Survey No.191, Kutbullapur Constituency, reflects the administration’s firm commitment to safeguarding public land. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on land protection measures and future enforcement activities.