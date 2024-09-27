HYDRAA Begins Musi River Encroachment Survey in Hyderabad for Rehabilitation Project

Hyderabad: Amid tight police security, 16 teams began conducting a detailed survey today in the catchment areas of the Musi River in Hyderabad. The teams are tasked with collecting information about the residents living along the riverbanks and identifying those eligible for rehabilitation.

The Telangana government has identified approximately 2,166 permanent structures built on the Musi riverbed across the districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. These structures are part of over 10,200 encroachments within the catchment area of the river in these three districts.

In Hyderabad, officials conducted surveys in areas such as Chaderghat, Musanagar, and Shankar Nagar, under the supervision of Himayat Sagar Tahsildar Sandhya Rani. The purpose of the survey is to facilitate the government’s Musi riverfront development project, which includes plans for rehabilitation of the affected residents.

Amid tight police security, 16 teams conducting a survey and collect details of the people living in the #MusiRiver catchment area in #Hyderabad today and identify those eligible for rehabilitation.#Telangana govt have identified as many as 2,166 permanent structures on the… pic.twitter.com/bEeGmxfBMb — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 26, 2024

Despite the government’s promise to provide over 16,000 two-bedroom houses (2BHK) for those displaced by the project, the survey teams faced challenges. In certain areas, locals obstructed the survey efforts, expressing concerns about displacement and the adequacy of the proposed rehabilitation measures.

The Telangana government remains committed to completing the project while ensuring the fair relocation of residents living in the riverbed areas. The Musi riverfront development project is expected to address both environmental concerns and urban infrastructure needs.