HYDRAA Bulldozes Encroachments at Patny: Thousands Finally Freed from Decades of Flood Misery

In a significant step to resolve long-standing urban flooding issues, HYDRAA has initiated a large-scale demolition of illegal structures encroaching on a key stormwater drain (nala) in the Patny Center area. The action has brought relief and hope to thousands of residents affected by years of waterlogging.

Encroachments Reduced Nala Width From 70 Feet to 15-18 Feet

Originally meant to be 70 feet wide, the nala had been illegally narrowed to just 15 to 18 feet due to encroachments. HYDRAA officials have confirmed that approximately 55 to 60 feet of the nala was under illegal occupation. This led to severe flooding in multiple surrounding areas.

Multiple Colonies Suffered Flooding for Decades

Residents from Payig Colony, Patny Compound, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar had long complained of frequent inundation due to nala blockages. With rains, these areas routinely experienced waterlogging, causing property damage and health hazards.

Joint Inspection by HYDRAA, GHMC, Irrigation, and Cantonment Officials

Responding to years of grievances, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted a site inspection on Thursday, accompanied by the Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik and officials from GHMC and the Irrigation Department. Local residents showed officials old photographs on their mobile phones, demonstrating how thousands of homes had been affected by flooding due to nala encroachments.

HYDRAA Begins Demolition Despite Pending Court Cases

Despite ongoing court cases related to these encroachments, HYDRAA moved forward with demolition activities on Friday morning. Residents welcomed the action, noting that both the High Court and Supreme Court had previously ruled in favor of removing illegal nala structures.

Cantonment to Construct Boundary Walls to Prevent Future Encroachments

As part of the long-term plan, the Cantonment Board decided to mark clear boundaries and construct protective walls on either side of the nala to prevent future encroachments. Officials emphasized that safeguarding urban infrastructure is critical to avoid recurring flood-related crises.

30,000 Families Get Much-Needed Relief

Locals expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude, stating that the demolitions mark the end of decades of suffering. An estimated 30,000 families are expected to benefit directly from this action, with improved drainage and reduced flooding risks.

HYDRAA’s Action Applauded by Local Residents

The residents praised HYDRAA’s swift and decisive approach, particularly for not using court cases as a reason for delay. Many said this operation brought an end to their constant anxiety during the rainy season, unsure when their homes would be submerged again.

Traffic Police, GHMC, Cantonment, and Revenue Officials Coordinate

Traffic police ensured that demolition activities did not disrupt the flow of vehicles. Meanwhile, GHMC, Cantonment, Irrigation, and Revenue officials worked in coordination, monitoring the operations on-site and facilitating smooth execution.

Hasmathpet and Picket Nalas Choke at Patny Junction

The Hasmathpet Nala, which brings stormwater from Hasmathpet Lake, and the Picket Nala, carrying water from Mahendra Hills, converge near Patny after covering a stretch of 23 kilometers. Due to severe encroachments, the width at the convergence point had shrunk dangerously, drawing anger from residents who highlighted this as a flood bottleneck.

Conclusion: HYDRAA’s proactive response to nala encroachments at Patny has not only provided immediate relief but also set a precedent for enforcing urban planning regulations. Residents are hopeful that with clearly marked boundaries and permanent structures in place, the city can finally breathe easy during monsoon seasons.