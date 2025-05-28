HYDRAA Bulldozes Illegal Walls Near ORR, Restores Ghatkesar’s 1968 Layout Roads

Hyderabad: In a significant move to restore public infrastructure, the HYDRAA (Hyderabad District Revenue Anti-Encroachment Authority) team on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions that had encroached upon public roads in Ghatkesar, near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Encroachments on Layout Roads Spark Complaints

The action was taken based on complaints from plot owners of Jayapuri Colony, originally laid out in 1968 under Survey Numbers 559, 563, and 566. Over the past two decades, some individuals had purchased plots in this colony. However, despite the layout’s legal status, a few land grabbers allegedly claimed the land as agricultural and obtained bogus “pattadar passbooks.”

Revenue Intervention Leads to Action

After complaints to revenue officials, those fraudulent documents were cancelled. Still, the encroachers continued to claim ownership and began constructing boundary walls across designated public roads. Plot owners Mamadai Somayya, Enugu Rama Rao, and Jagan, among others, raised the issue through the HYDRAA Prajavani platform.

HYDRAA Steps In Under Commissioner’s Orders

Following orders from Ranga Reddy District Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, HYDRAA officials inspected the site and took swift action. The walls obstructing the roads were demolished, restoring the original layout pathways.

Residents welcomed the move, calling it a step towards upholding transparency, protecting public access, and curbing encroachments in rapidly growing urban areas.