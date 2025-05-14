Hyderabad: Fake Papers, Real Constructions — HYDRAA Busts Encroachment Scam on 17 Acres

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the Rajaji Nagar layout in Koheda village of Abdullapurmet Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on Wednesday. The inspection followed complaints regarding illegal encroachments and unauthorized constructions within the layout.

Layout Covers 17 Acres with 190 Plots

The disputed layout spans around 17 acres and comprises nearly 190 plots. Concerns were raised by several plot owners who had earlier submitted a grievance through the Prajavani platform.

Allegations of Forgery and Encroachment

The complainants alleged that one Sammireddy Bal Reddy had illegally occupied parks and roads within the layout by using forged documents. These encroachments reportedly hindered access and threatened the legal rights of plot owners.

HYDRAA Acts Swiftly, Demolishes Illegal Structures

Acting on the complaints, HYDRAA officials demolished the unauthorized constructions that had come up across internal roads of the layout. The action is part of HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts to tackle illegal developments and protect public spaces.

Plot Owners Express Relief

Following the demolition, several plot owners expressed satisfaction and relief. They appreciated the swift response by HYDRAA in addressing the issue and ensuring that public areas within the layout are preserved.