HYDRAA Clarifies, No Demolitions at Nalla Cheruvu, Area Cleared Peacefully by Garbage Collectors Themselves

Hyderabad: HYDRAA has officially clarified that no demolitions were carried out on Wednesday near Nalla Cheruvu, Kukatpally. The agency stated that some reports and claims circulating in the area were misleading and were part of an attempt to create confusion over land boundaries.

According to HYDRAA, the structures that appeared in recent social media posts belonged to Survey No. 176, which falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary of the lake.

Temporary Sheds in Survey No. 176 Were Vacated Earlier

HYDRAA explained that:

Temporary plastic-covered sheds in Survey No. 176

Belonging to garbage collectors, scrap workers, and daily wage families

were already vacated days ago.

Officials said these workers—who collected household garbage and separated scrap—willingly vacated the area after being informed that their sheds were inside the lake’s FTL zone.

HYDRAA added that the process was peaceful, and no force was used.

Land Grab Attempt Using Survey No. 180, HYDRAA Claims

HYDRAA revealed that certain individuals are now trying to create a land-grab drama by:

Misusing Survey No. 180

Claiming that their “poor people’s huts” were demolished

Approaching the High Court to seek compensation

According to HYDRAA, these individuals are not residents of the temporary sheds and are allegedly trying to use the situation to take control of the land.

Officials said:

“The garbage collectors and scrap workers themselves vacated Survey 176. Now some land grabbers, along with a few people, are staging drama to encroach Survey 180.”

HYDRAA Presented Facts to the High Court

HYDRAA confirmed that it explained the following to the High Court:

The actual demolitions and evacuations happened earlier in Survey No. 176 , not Survey 180.

and evacuations happened earlier in , not Survey 180. Waste materials were being brought into the lake boundary , causing pollution.

, causing pollution. Notices were given only after verifying survey boundaries.

The temporary occupants left the area two to three days ago on their own.

HYDRAA also informed the Court that certain individuals were attempting to mislead authorities to gain compensation and take advantage of the cleanup operations.

HYDRAA’s statement makes it clear that the current confusion around Nalla Cheruvu demolitions is linked to misinformation and land grab attempts involving Survey No. 180.

The agency reiterated that only Survey No. 176, which lies inside the lake’s FTL zone, was cleared earlier — and that too with voluntary evacuation by the temporary shed occupants.

HYDRAA has urged residents and the public to rely on verified information regarding lake protection and demolition activities.