HYDRAA Clarifies: Siyatt Layout Falls Within Sunnam Cheruvu FTL, Protests Unjustified

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lakes and Water Bodies Management Authority (HYDRAA) has clarified that the Siyatt (SIET) layout falls entirely within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Sunnam Cheruvu, located between Guttala Begumpet and Allapur villages, on the border of Serilingampally and Kukatpally mandals. In light of this, the agency stated that the recent protests by Siyatt layout plot owners demanding justice are unjustified.

Previous Layout Permission Already Cancelled

HYDRAA pointed out that a similar draft layout issued earlier by the HMDA was already cancelled due to the same reason — it fell within the FTL of Sunnam Cheruvu. Furthermore, previous building permissions issued by GHMC in the same area were also revoked. The agency emphasized that construction in such zones violates environmental and waterbody protection norms.

Sunnam Cheruvu: Survey Confirms FTL Boundaries

Sunnam Cheruvu spans approximately 32.60 acres, as per the 1975 records of the Survey of India. This data is also reflected in local revenue and village records. Acting on High Court directions, HYDRAA conducted a fresh joint survey along with the Irrigation, Revenue, and GHMC departments. The outcome reaffirmed that the proposed Siyatt layout falls within the FTL zone and even encroaches on the feeder channels (nalas) of the lake.

Court Orders Must Be Followed: HYDRAA

HYDRAA reminded that courts have consistently ordered the removal of illegal constructions within FTL and nala boundaries and reiterated that such encroachments will not be tolerated. No physical constructions have started yet on the Siyatt layout, but the agency warned against initiating any building activity.

Plot Owners Can Seek Compensation

HYDRAA advised that those who believe they are eligible may approach the government for compensation instead of obstructing restoration works. The agency has urged citizens and plot owners not to hinder the lake rejuvenation project, which is part of a larger initiative to conserve urban water bodies.

Appeal to Media and Public

HYDRAA concluded by requesting the media to highlight the factual and legal situation surrounding the Siyatt layout and Sunnam Cheruvu, to prevent further misinformation and unnecessary unrest.