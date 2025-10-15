HYDRAA Clears 19,878 Sq. Yards of Encroachments in Rajendranagar, Recovers Land Worth ₹139 Crore

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive, the HYDRAA task force on Wednesday demolished several illegal constructions built within the Musi River catchment area at Janachaitanya Colony in the Rajendranagar Circle. The operation, carried out under tight police security, faced resistance from land grabbers who tried to obstruct the demolition, leading to brief verbal clashes between officials and locals.

According to officials, HYDRAA successfully cleared 19,878 square yards of encroached park land valued at over ₹139 crore. The reclaimed sites were part of four designated parks located in Janachaitanya Layout Phases I and II, spread across the Badvel and Upparapally villages of Rajendranagar Mandal.

The Janachaitanya Layout, developed with HUDA approval over nearly 120 acres, had seen unauthorized occupation of open spaces meant for public parks. Residents lodged multiple complaints with HYDRAA’s Prajavani grievance platform, prompting a detailed inspection by revenue and municipal officials. After verifying the encroachments on-site, HYDRAA issued orders to clear them immediately.

During the operation, officials dismantled sheds, boundary walls, and temporary rooms constructed on plots measuring 3,000, 1,000, and 500 square yards. Once the illegal structures were removed, HYDRAA teams promptly initiated fencing work to prevent further encroachments.

Officials stated that the drive marks a significant step toward protecting public land from illegal occupation. The department reaffirmed its commitment to restoring open spaces and safeguarding lands designated for community infrastructure across Hyderabad and its suburbs.

This latest action reinforces HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts to combat land grabbing around Hyderabad’s water bodies, ensuring urban spaces remain secure for future development and public use.